Sudan imposes curfew in eastern cities after protests

The Sudanese authorities yesterday imposed a comprehensive curfew in the cities of Port Sudan and Suakin following protests that broke out over the dismissal of Governor Saleh Ammar of the country’s eastern province of Kassala.

The curfew will be from 12:00 noon local time until 04:00 am starting yesterday. The official statement added that the dismissal of Ammar had been in order “to defuse a tribal conflict” that has been going on for about three months involving the Hadandawa tribe. “The order will remain in place until the security conditions are settled,” said the government.

On Tuesday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok relieved Ammar of his duties as Kassala’s governor following strong opposition to his appointment and protests by the powerful Hadandawa tribe. However, the move was rejected by Ammar’s Beni Amer tribe in the Red Sea State, which includes the cities of Port Sudan and Suakin.

Ammar yesterday warned the security forces not to use violence against the demonstrators. He also called on them to protect the constitutional rights of protesters. The former governor was appointed last July but has been unable to assume his post due to the Hadandawa’s protests.

UN: Flooding devastates farms in parts of Sudan