Tunisia to launch 1st satellite in March 2021

Tunisia on Thursday announced that it will be launching its first satellite on the 65th Independence anniversary in March next year, local media reported, Anadolu Agency reported.

“All tests were completed for the Tunisian satellite [Challenge One] to be launched on March 20, on the 65th anniversary of Tunisia’s independence,” TAP news agency quoted the Tunisian Telnet Holding Group as saying.

The satellite will be launched by the Russian Soyuz-2 spacecraft from a base in Kazakhstan.

The Tunisian company added that the satellite will be handed to the Russian company responsible for the launch.

