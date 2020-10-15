Turkey will give Greece ‘response it deserves’ in eastern Med dispute

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country will give Greece the “response it deserves” over the countries’ dispute in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We will continue to give Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration which fail to fulfil their promises in the European Union and NATO forums, the response they deserve on the ground” Erdogan told members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The president confirmed that the Oruç Reis research vessel will return to the eastern Mediterranean after routine maintenance in port. Earlier this week, Ankara announced that the ship will resume its activities around Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis), a Greek island very close to the Turkish coast.

Turkey withdrew the ship from the area last month ahead of a European Union session that discussed the possible imposition of sanctions on Turkey over “provocations” in the Mediterranean.

