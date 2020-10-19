'Hello you': UAE, Israel release joint song

A joint Emirati-Israeli musical collaboration has reached over a million views since it was released on YouTube on 30 September, the New Arab reported.

The duet, entitled ‘Hello You’, sees Israeli artist Elkana Marziano and UAE singer Walid Aljasim sing in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

Seen as part of UAE normalisation efforts with Israel, the song drew criticism online for ignoring Israel’s human rights abuses and its ongoing military occupation of Palestine, with social media users accusing Walid Aljasim of betraying the Palestinian cause.

The musical production was released two weeks after Israel and the UAE signed a US-brokered deal which formalised ties between the two countries.

OPINION: In the interim before annexation, the international community is just not concerned