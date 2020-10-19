Impressing Sisi: Police cadets pose topless at graduation parade

Footage of Egyptian Police Academy cadets posing topless during a graduation ceremony on Thursday has gone viral on social media.

The action-packed parade, attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, saw more than 1,500 new cadets showing off their muscles and pulling off stunts with rings of fire as well as breaking concrete blocks at the premises of the academy in New Cairo.

The performance drew criticism online citing the Egyptian government’s crack down on female Tik Tok stars in recent months.

