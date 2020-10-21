Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel delivers demolition notices to 13 homes in East Jerusalem

October 21, 2020 at 11:42 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A 2-storey building is being demolished with bulldozers under Israeli soldiers supervision as they have started to demolish buildings belonging to Palestinians on the grounds that the ten buildings are close to wire barriers, which are continuation of the separation wall in Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood of Sur Baher region of East Jerusalem on 22 July 2019. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli soldiers leave Palestinians homeless as they demolish a 2 storey building in Sur Baher, East Jerusalem on 22 July 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 October 21, 2020 at 11:42 am

The Israeli municipality of Jerusalem delivered on Monday demolition notices to 13 houses inhabited by Palestinians in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem.

A member of the Silwan Defence Committee, Fakhri Abu Dhiab, said in an interview with Palestinian Wafa news agency that the Israeli municipality had ordered the demolition of the houses under the pretext that they were built without a permit, noting that there are also unauthorised houses that have been taken over and illegally inhabited by Israeli settlers in the same area but which did not receive demolition orders.

Abu Diab said that the Palestinian houses were built over ten years ago and are inhabited by 76 people, mostly children and women.

He explained that the Israeli authorities have intensified their annexation policy in East Jerusalem by displacing Palestinians and removing them from the city.

