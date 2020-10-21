Israel delivers demolition notices to 13 homes in East Jerusalem

The Israeli municipality of Jerusalem delivered on Monday demolition notices to 13 houses inhabited by Palestinians in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem.

A member of the Silwan Defence Committee, Fakhri Abu Dhiab, said in an interview with Palestinian Wafa news agency that the Israeli municipality had ordered the demolition of the houses under the pretext that they were built without a permit, noting that there are also unauthorised houses that have been taken over and illegally inhabited by Israeli settlers in the same area but which did not receive demolition orders.

Abu Diab said that the Palestinian houses were built over ten years ago and are inhabited by 76 people, mostly children and women.

He explained that the Israeli authorities have intensified their annexation policy in East Jerusalem by displacing Palestinians and removing them from the city.

