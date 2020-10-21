Kuwait continues to support Palestinian cause, insists PM

The prime minister of Kuwait has insisted that his country is continuing to support the Palestinian cause. “This is our central cause,” Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah told fellow parliamentarians. “We affirm that we stand on the Palestinian people’s side for the sake of reaching a just solution to the cause.”

Kuwait, the prime minister pointed out, is committed to an “unwavering” foreign policy and foundations which were laid by the late Emir, Sabah Al-Ahmad. “It is necessary to cooperate on a national level to safeguard our country’s interests,” he added. “We will also continue to seek global peace and help to resolve pan-Arab rifts.”

The latter was a reference to the crisis affecting Qatar. In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar, which they accused of supporting “terrorism”. The government in Doha continues to deny all such allegations.

