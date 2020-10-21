Parliamentary candidate in Jordan promises free electricity to voters

The Independent Election Commission in Jordan questioned on Tuesday a candidate for parliamentary elections over his claims to offer free electricity to voters, Anadolu reported.

Spokesman for the Commission, Jihad Al-Momani, said that the claims of the candidate erupted controversy because they alluded to corruption related to electricity supplies in the Kingdom.

Al-Momani said that the candidate’s plan refers to renewable solar energy, and he aimed to highlight its importance to the Jordanians.

“The candidate signed a document ordering him to remove this phrase and replace it with another one explaining the idea and importance of renewable energy.”

Jordan gets only two per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, while 98 per cent of electricity comes through oil and its distillations.

READ: Calls for death penalty intensify after gruesome attack on boy in Jordan

Al-Momani noted that the commission has yet to deal with 400 violations, including violations of the rules of electoral campaigns and “black” or “political” money.

In July, the Jordanian King Abdullah called for carrying out elections for parliament. The commission scheduled them for November.