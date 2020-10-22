Egyptian woman commits suicide after secret ‘porn’ video exposed

A 23-year-old Egyptian woman has burned herself to death after a secretly-filmed “porn” video showing her in an intimate situation with a young man went viral on social media, local media reported yesterday. The woman was transferred to Al-Ayyat Hospital in the country’s central province of Giza with severe burns, but passed away soon after arrival.

Members of the woman’s family told police that, “A pornographic video clip of the deceased with a 25-year-old brick factory worker had gone viral on social media.” The family added that they “blamed her” for what she did.

The security services were reported to have arrested the man and the phone used to film the incident. The man has apparently confessed to this.

The incident has been referred to the public prosecutor.

