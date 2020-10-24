Abbas discusses occupied territories situation with Pope Francis

In a phone call on Friday with Pope Francis, Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his commitment to peace and his readiness to resume talks with Israel, Wafa News Agency reported.

Abbas discussed the importance of developing bilateral Palestine-Holy See relations to the benefit of both sides and the prevalence of peace in the region and worldwide.

He thanked the Holy See for its position in support of achieving peace based on the United Nations (UN) resolutions, as well as for its rejection of all peace plans in violation of international law.

Abbas renewed his call for an international peace conference to launch a genuine peace process. He pointed out that his call is in line with his commitment to achieving peace based on the UN resolutions and his immediate willingness to resume talks with Israel.

He urged the pontiff to work together to safeguard Palestinian Muslims and Christians and reinforce their steadfastness in Jerusalem and throughout the occupied territories.

Pope Francis affirmed that he was on the same page as Abbas regarding the importance of peace and dialogue, the need to convene the international peace conference, and reinforcing the perseverance of the Palestinian people.

He confirmed the Holy See’s consistent position with regards to achieving peace in the Holy Land and worldwide.