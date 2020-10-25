Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas: French cartoons provocative to Islam, beliefs

October 25, 2020
Palestinians gather to stage a protest against the republication of offensive caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in France and the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Rafah, Gaza on 24 October 2020. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
Hamas on Saturday slammed France for publishing cartoons that degrade Islamic symbols, Anadolu reports.

“[French President Emmanuel] Macron’s encouragement to publish insulting cartoons of the Prophet [Muhammad], peace be upon him, is an attempt to revive the Crusades where France was the source of its debut,” said Sami Abu Zuhri, senior spokesman for the Palestinian group.

Abu Zuhri said publishing the cartoons was “provocative to the feelings of the [Islamic] Nation and an aggression on its religion and beliefs.”

Publishing the insulting cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, along with Macron’s remarks about Islam and the Muslim community,sparked widespread condemnation in the Arab world on the official and other levels with official statements decrying his remarks.

Activists launched boycott campaigns against French products in several Arab countries.

