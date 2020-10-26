US, Bahrain sign deal to combat anti-Semitism

The United States and Bahrain’s King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence signed an agreement in the field of combating anti-Semitism and promoting peaceful coexistence on Friday.

“Groundbreaking: We just signed an historic agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Global Hamad Centre to fight anti-Semitism together in the Middle East and beyond. We will also create programs to teach the region’s children the value of peaceful coexistence. Thank you Bahrain!” the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat anti-Semitism (SEAS), Elan Carr, wrote on Twitter.

Groundbreaking: We just signed an historic agreement with the Kingdom of #Bahrain’s @GlobalHamad Centre to fight #Antisemitism together in the Middle East and beyond. We will also create programs to teach the region’s children the value of peaceful coexistence. Thank you Bahrain! pic.twitter.com/8c38Mwi8Zo — U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (@USEAntiSemitism) October 23, 2020

Carr shared a copy of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Washington on 22 October, which states that SEAS and the King Hamad Center have agreed to cooperate to create programmes that “promote mutual respect, appreciation, and peaceful coexistence between Arab and Jewish peoples and their respective nation-states, and between all faiths in the Middle East”.

According to the MoU, the two parties will work together to combat “all forms of anti-Semitism including anti-Zionism and the delegitimization of the State of Israel”.

Last September, Bahrain signed a normalisation agreement with the occupation state of Israel along with the UAE.

Bahrain: Anti-normalisation protests despite security restrictions