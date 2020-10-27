BP starts gas production from Egypt field

British Petroleum (BP) has started production of natural gas from Kattameyeh field in the north of Egypt, local media reported yesterday.

Production of natural gas started in this field, which is located in the North Damietta offshore concession area, in partnership with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

This field, which was discovered in 2017, has been developed through the Pharaonic Joint Stock Company (EGAS / BP), which is expected to produce 50 million cubic feet of gas per day from one well that has been linked to the subsea infrastructure.

BP owns 100 per cent of the North Damietta concession in the eastern Nile Delta, and the gas produced from the field is pumped into the national gas network.

Egypt’s daily gas production is about 7.2 billion cubic feet, the Petroleum Ministry said, adding that the country is working to become a regional centre for gas trade.

READ: Egypt executes 15 political prisoners