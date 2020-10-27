'If you care about Israel, vote for Trump,’ Israel settler chief says

Chairman of the Council of Israeli Settlements in the occupied West Bank, Yossi Dagan, called for Americans to vote for US President Donald Trump, Arutz Sheva 7 reported on Sunday.

The ‘Trump campaign-style’ event was held in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank with the participation of the chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, Marc Zell, the news site reported.

It was organized to convey a message to US Evangelical voters that Trump is the “trusted” president who will ensure the “a continued Jewish presence in the Biblical heartlands of Judea and Samaria”, the site explained in reference to the occupied West Bank.

Addressing the participants, Dagan said: “Everyone who loves and cares about Israel, Jews and Christians, if you care about us, Jewish people in Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank], go out and vote for President Donald Trump.”

During its four years in office, the Trump administration has recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, and the occupation state’s sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights, it has also dropped the word “occupied” when referring to the West Bank.

Dagan added: “Trump’s legacy … is the new reality in which peace is not linked to the expulsion of Jews from their homes … We Jews are people who stress the importance of showing gratitude, and we owe a debt of gratitude to President Trump.”

He continued: “Our mission is to build up Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible, the homeland of the Jewish people. We are building the future of Israel here in Samaria. Over the past four years Trump has done amazing things for Israel and the Jewish people.”

“I call on all our friends in the United States – if you want to help the Jewish nation build its homeland, in the land of the Bible, here in Judea and Samaria, you must go out and vote for Donald Trump, a true friend of the State of Israel. Please – vote Trump.”

To persuade voters from voting for Biden, he added: “The eight terrible years of the Obama and Biden administration are still etched in our memories. We remember the construction freeze, the vote against Israel at the UN. We do not want to see this happen again.”