Yemen: Houthis accuse Saudi-led coalition of assassinating minister 

The Houthis in Yemen have accused the Saudi-led Arab coalition of assassinating Hassan Zaid, the Minister of Youth and Sports. in the capital Sana’a. The minister was shot and killed on Tuesday while in a car driven by his daughter, who was wounded seriously during the attack.

“This criminal act comes within the aggressors’ plan to target national figures and cadres,” said the Ministry of the Interior. The “aggressors” in this case was a clear reference to the coalition, which made no immediate comment on the accusation.

Zaid, 66, was the Secretary-General of Al-Haq Party, which is allied with the Houthis. He was the first prominent Houthi government official to be assassinated since its formation in 2016.

READ: Yemeni cancer clinic hit by heavy weapons