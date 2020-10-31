Driver crashes car into gate of Makkah's Grand Mosque

A Saudi driver crashed his car into one of the outer gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque early Saturday, according to the official SPA news agency.

Videos on social media showed a grey car ramming through barricades erected around the outer courtyard of the mosque before hitting one of the gates.

According to the spokesman of the Mecca province, Sultan al-Dousari, security authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said the driver was arrested for questioning, without giving any further details.

There was no reports of injuries.

سيارة تقتحم ساحات الحرم المكي الخارجية وتصطدم بإحدى البوابات (متداول).#المسجد_الحرام#سيارة_تقتحم_الحرم pic.twitter.com/sl2dvoicxI — إعلام مكة 🕋 (@mediamakkah) October 30, 2020