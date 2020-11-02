Sudan, Egypt discuss strengthening military relations

Sudan’s chief of staff, Mohamed Osman, and his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Farid, met on Saturday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to discuss “boosting military cooperation”.

The Sudanese army’s media office quoted Osman as saying that there were “historical and geographical ties between Sudan and Egypt, in addition to the deep-rooted relations between the two countries’ militaries.” He stressed that his government was keen to bring the two countries’ military relations to “broader horizons”.

“We reached fruitful conclusions from this visit that opens a door of coordination between the two armies,” he said.

Local media also reported that the two officials had agreed on “implementing joint training activities for all the branches of the armed forces of the two countries within the coming period, exchanging expertise, securing borders and combating terrorism.”

The army leaders’ meeting comes days after a visit by the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan to Cairo.

