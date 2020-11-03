Iran Air Force conducts large-scale manoeuvres 

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) began large-scale manoeuvres on Monday covering as many as seven airbases and involving dozens of manned and unmanned fighter and transport aircraft in the central province of Isfahan, IRNA news agency has reported. Air Force spokesman Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi said that the exercise is expected to last for two days.

The Commander of the IRIAF, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, explained that the intention is to enhance the air force’s combat capabilities and train personnel on operational plans. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate what the IRIAF is capable of.

He explained that the Iranian Air Force has organised three air such exercises this year. The imposition or lifting of sanctions will not affect Iran’s defence capabilities, he added.

