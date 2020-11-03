Iran parliament approves bill on uranium enrichment

The Iranian parliament yesterday approved a bill requiring the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kilogrammes of 20 per cent enriched uranium annually at the Fordow nuclear site.

The bill also requires the AEOI to increase the enrichment capacity and production of enriched uranium to at least 500 kilogrammes per month, start the installation of centrifuges, gas injection, enrichment and storage of materials up to proper purity levels within three months, via at least 1000 IR-2m centrifuges in the underground part of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz, Iranian Fars news agency reported.

The law also requires the Iranian government to suspend the nuclear deal-based regulatory access beyond the Additional Protocol within two months after the adoption of this law. It also calls for Iran to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol if banking relations with Europe and the amount of oil purchases by the block does not return to normal. If the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fulfil their undertakings, the government is required to submit a proposal to parliament for Iran’s reciprocal action, the new bill states.

