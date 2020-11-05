Abbas renews pandemic state of emergency

Palestine Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has renewed the state of emergency in the occupied West Bank following an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, Wafa has reported.

The emergency rules will last at least another month as from 3 November.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said that 734 new cases have been confirmed in the occupied Palestinian territories along with three more deaths. She also reported that 526 people have recovered from the virus. However, 35 Covid-19 patients are still in intensive care, with seven on ventilators.

