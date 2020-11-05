Syria president to compensate education ministry employees

Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, issued a legislative decree to grant financial compensation to employees of the Ministry of Education.

Legislative Decree No. 27 of 2020 grants Syrian educators monthly compensation of 40 per cent of their monthly wage and to compensate administrative workers with ten per cent of their original wages.

The decree comes into effect this month.

The Syrian president has also issued a legislative decree granting workers with educational positions in the governorates of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor and Hasaka “compensation” for working in remote places. This amounts to 25 per cent of their monthly wage.

READ: Syria’s Assad says billions locked in troubled Lebanese banks behind economic crisis