Syria tribes reiterate pledge not to cooperate with regime

The head of the High Council for Syrian Tribes and Clans, Sheikh Salim Al-Muslat, yesterday announced that Syrian tribes have rejected all forms of cooperation or rapprochement with the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

“We seek to achieve our goal of defending the freedom and dignity of the Syrian people,” Al-Muslat said during a press conference, adding the tribes and clans abide by their pledges to remain loyal to the revolution.

The Syrian Sheikh has expressed his appreciation to all the clans and tribes who had offered their sons for the sake of the revolution and called on all tribal leaders to condemn all actions and orientations that contradict the principles of the revolution.

