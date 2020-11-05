US elects second Muslim, Palestinian congresswoman

Democratic party candidate Iman Jodeh has been selected as the congresswoman for the Colorado House of Representatives beating Republican candidate Robert Andrews in the polls yesterday.

Commenting on the news on Twitter, Jodeh wrote: “We did it! I ran to make the #AmericanDream a reality for Everyone. I am a proud #Muslim, #PalestinianAmerican, & #firstgeneration American. And I am proud to be able to represent my communities & the people of #hd41 in the #Colorado state legislature! Now, let’s get to work.”

We did it! I ran to make the #AmericanDream a reality for Everyone. I am a proud #Muslim, #PalestinianAmerican, & #firstgeneration American. And I am proud to be able to represent my communities & the people of #hd41 in the #Colorado state legislature! Now, let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/ndZ1Q3HrgY — Iman Jodeh (@ImanforColorado) November 4, 2020

One of her supporters wrote on Twitter: “Iman Jodeh, a Democrat in Colorado’s House District 41, will be the first Muslim state legislator in state history.”

Jodeh was born in Colorado to two Palestinian parents who immigrated to the US in 1974. She holds an MA in General Administration.

Fellow Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib was re-elected to her seat in Michigan, while progressive Muslims congresswoman Ilhan Omar also regained her position in Minnesota following the election.

READ: ‘You know it’s me who released you, don’t you?’ Trump tells former political prisoner in Egypt