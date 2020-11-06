Rouhani: ‘Iran witnessed worst days during Trump presidency’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared that his country experienced its worst days during Donald Trump’s presidency.

This came in a speech Rouhani delivered via video conferencing on Thursday, at the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the water transfer and desalination project in the Arabian Gulf.

Rouhani stated that the US could not thwart Iran’s renaissance despite using the sanctions policy.

He continued: “That man in the White House did not lift even part of the sanctions imposed on our country during the outbreak of the coronavirus, but I am confident that our people will achieve victory in the end.”

Rouhani reiterated that his country has no interest in the outcome of the US presidential elections.

“The results of the US elections will be announced today or tomorrow. It does not matter who will run the White House, for they have no power but to submit to the will of the Iranian people and the pressures of the international community,” affirmed Rouhani.

