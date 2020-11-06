Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey transfers conjoined twins from Syria’s Afrin to separate them

November 6, 2020 at 1:28 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
Turkey has transferred conjoined twins from the Syrian town of Afrin to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk University Hospital in the Hatay province of southern Turkey to separate them [@EssamAlghaib/Twitter]
Turkey has transferred conjoined twins from the Syrian town of Afrin to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk University Hospital in the Hatay province of southern Turkey to separate them [@EssamAlghaib/Twitter]
 November 6, 2020 at 1:28 am

Turkey has transferred conjoined twins from the Syrian town of Afrin to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk University Hospital in the Hatay province of southern Turkey to separate them, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency disclosed that the Syrian babies were born eight days ago in Afrin, weighing 4.2 kilograms, adding that a Turkish ambulance transferred the babies on Wednesday through the Olive Branch border crossing in the Kumlu area of Hatay province.

The agency quoted paediatrician Israa Yazarli at Mustafa Kemal Ataturk University Hospital stating that the twins were born via caesarean section and are conjoined at the abdomen.

Yazarli added that each of the babies has two feet, one hand each and that many of their internal organs are conjoined.

READ: Syria receives largest coronavirus medical aid from Pakistan

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Palestine Book Awards 2020 - Join the Awards Ceremony - Book your tickets - 5 November 2020
Show Comments