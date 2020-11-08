Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria says President Tebboune's treatment nearing completion

November 8, 2020 at 4:27 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Coronavirus, News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on January 21, 2020 [KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images]
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is about to complete medical treatment and his condition is improving, his office said on Sunday, 13 days after he was flown to hospital in Germany, Reuters reports.

Authorities last week said Tebboune, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19. He had stayed at a military hospital in Algiers before being transferred to Germany.

Elected last December, Tebboune has pushed for changes to the constitution as part of attempts to turn the page on mass protests that forced his predecessor to resign in April 2019.

The constitution was backed in a referendum last weekend with 66.8% of votes but with only a 23.7% voter turnout.

He has also announced plans to carry out economic reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil and gas in the OPEC member North African country.

