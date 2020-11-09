Naval exercise held in Gulf by Kuwait, US

The Kuwait Naval Force (KNF), Kuwait Coast Guard and US Navy and Coast Guard forces assigned to US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) participated in a bilateral, joint maritime security patrol exercise in the North Arabian Gulf, the US Department of Defense announced.

“The Kuwait Coast Guard welcomes every opportunity to work and exercise with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard to raise the level of naval efficiency and the spirit of mutual cooperation, increasing maritime security in the North Arabian Gulf,” said Captain Mubarak Al Sabah, Flotilla Commander, Kuwait Coast Guard and Combined Maritime Forces Assistant for Regional Integration.

Exercise topics included communications interoperability and tactical maneuvering.

Ten years before Kuwait gained independence, the US government began fostering its relationship with Kuwait as it set up a US consulate. Then in 1961, the US government established diplomatic relations with Kuwait and upgraded the consulate to an Embassy.

Currently there are around five known military bases and one joint base between Kuwait and the US. The bases are mainly used for training purposes, supporting regional operations and serve as a stop for all forces going into and out of Iraq. Camp Arifjan is situated approximately 37 kilometres from the Iraqi border, as it is used as a transit base for US personnel deploying to Iraq.

READ: Iraq, Saudi agree to boost economic cooperation