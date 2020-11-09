Palestine intensifies measures ahead of third wave of coronavirus

Palestinian Authorities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip have applied strict measures ahead of a third wave of coronavirus infections after the number of people who have the disease increased recently.

Palestinian Health Minister, Mai Al-Kaila, announced that over the past 24 hours, three people have died of the disease, while the health authorities have recorded 549 new cases and 444 recoveries.

In the Gaza Strip, health authorities warned that infections have spread among young people, noting that three had been admitted to intensive care, despite not suffering from any chronic diseases.

Authorities in the enclave also closed many schools and mosques located in areas classified as “red zones” due to the high number of infections.

Last week, Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh announced a new set of preventive measures to confront COVID-19 including toughening penalties for people who violate the Health Ministry’s protocols including wearing masks in public places, socially distancing and preventing social gatherings.

