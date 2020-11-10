Peshmerga leader: Turkey army defeated PKK

General Najat Ali, the commanding general of Peshmerga forces in Iraq's Kurdistan region, said yesterday that the Turkish army inflicted a massive defeat against the "terrorist" PKK organisation, Anadolu reported.

Speaking to Rowad TV, Ali condemned the PKK's increasing attacks in the region, stressing on the importance of cracking down on the "provocations and violations of the terror organisation."

"We are able to extend our sovereignty" over the whole area of the Kurdish people, stressing on the importance of PKK's withdrawal from the area.

"Clearly," he said, "I say that the PKK does not have enough force to fight the Peshmerga."

During the past few days, the PKK carried out a number of attacks against the Peshmerga, killing one person and wounding numerous others.

The PKK's armed groups are stationed at the border areas in the north of Iran and launch attacks within Turkey. Ankara has carried out ground and air strikes in response to the terrorist organisation's attacks. It is designated as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU.

