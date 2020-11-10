Sisi, Biden…and 20,000 lies

"The President is lying." A striking statement that appeared on CNN's news ticker just a few moments after Donald Trump began a speech in which he refused to acknowledge his defeat in the election and accused Joe Biden of fraud.

The CNN presenter said that Trump keeps lying as usual, adding that we have become accustomed to that. More than 20,000 lies have been told by Trump over the past four years, both in tweets and in official speeches delivered at the White House and in televised interviews.

The most infamous of which was that Al-Qaeda's leader, Osama Bin Laden, was still alive. He also lied about former US President Barack Obama when he said that he was born in Kenya and had converted to Islam.

Trump's many lies were tantamount to accusing the family of his former rival Ted Cruz to being responsible for the murder of former US President John F. Kennedy. He even said that the coronavirus is not real and that it is just a Chinese-manufactured virus that the world is exaggerating about. Yet the biggest and most famous lie was that he had won the 2020 US presidential election.

20,000 lies in four years had the worst impact not only on the United States, but also on the world given their destructive effects. Lying, fabricating and making up false stories has become the dominant policy of dictatorships in the Arab World.

Mohammed Bin Salman killed, mutilated, cut, and burned Jamal Khashoggi's body. However, Trump went out publicly to lie and cover up the crime and protect him.

In September 2019, when angry protests against Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's human rights violations almost toppled the regime, Trump told lies along with the Egyptian coup leader at the White House, talking about the great role the latter played in an attempt to save his loyal ally.

Trump lost and left political orphans in Cairo, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi disoriented and uncertain of what to do next. They bet on him and his ability to keep them on their thrones. However, Joe Biden and more than 75 million Americans refused and decided to put an end to this absurdity.

Al-Sisi decided to immediately unleash his media and electronic flies to launch a campaign against Joe Biden. The following is an outline of some of these lies:

Egypt in 2020 is not the same Egypt of 2013, when Al-Sisi carried out his coup. This is the first message that Al-Sisi spreads to reassure himself, and which Amr Adeeb, Lamis Elhadidy and other show hosts, journalists and politicians keep repeating, while claiming that the regime head made Egypt a strong country that does not worry very much about who rules the United States.

In 2013, the whole world was against Egypt, but the current regime has created a strong geopolitical network that makes it difficult for Biden's administration to exert pressure on the country.

Joe Biden is an old man who will die within two years, leaving the presidency to Kamala Harris, which means that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Muslim Brotherhood will be the true rulers of the United States.

Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood will support Joe Biden to revive the Arab Spring revolutions and attempt to overthrow the regime in Egypt.

This is just a small sample of the lies spread by the Egyptian regime over the last few hours, all pointing to one truth, that Al-Sisi and his regime have been extremely anxious since Joe Biden's victory, while nervously anticipating how the elected US president will deal with the file of human rights violations and the rottenness of political life in Egypt.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Arabi21 on 8 November 2020

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.