Tunisia president: 'Guns and bullets will not solve Libya crisis'

Tunisian President Kais Saied yesterday said that the solution to the Libyan crisis is by handing over sovereignty to the people again and will not come with guns or the roar of bullets.

"The solution [in Libya] cannot come with guns or the roar of bullets (…) the solution is to restore the Libyan people's sovereign over every bit of their national soil," he said.

"The Libyan people are able to overcome all difficulties and obstacles."

Saied added: "We proceed with the same sincere determination and will to find a solution to overcome this crisis, regardless of its complexity and all its difficulties."

"Libya is writing history today (…) which is an important step for drawing up an interim constitution and specific dates for elections so that the free will of the Libyan people will be expressed through the ballot boxes to declare the end of the roar of bullets."

He added that "the idea of holding the Forum in Tunisia stems from the fact that Tunisia and Libya share the same history and will for peace and security."

"The Libyan people have the right to determine their destiny, in preparation for a new legitimacy that emanates from the popular will alone. There is no room for guardianship over the Libyans under any title or form."

He concluded: "Everyone who participates in the transitional phase must abide by the text of the interim constitution and commit not to run for presidency or parliament."

READ: Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for Libya?