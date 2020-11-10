US military receives Israel's Iron Dome Air Defence radars

The first of two Multi-Mission Radars (MMR), the tracking system behind Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, has been delivered to the United States (US) Army.

Produced by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the second radar is to be delivered by February 2021, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The MMR has been widely deployed and operationally integrated by partners around the world, ELTA said in a press release.

"The MMR radar is operational in Israel and other countries," said Yoav Tourgeman, IAI vice president and CEO of ELTA.

READ: To what extent did the spycops target Palestine solidarity groups?

"We are proud to supply our most advanced systems to our allies, the US Army. The MMR radar addresses a broad range of needs by locating and tracking incoming rockets and artillery shells and by providing a comprehensive aerial situation assessment. The MMR radar will maintain our allies' military edge. The demand for mobile, combat-proven MMR systems is on the rise."

In September, the first of two Israeli Iron Dome missile defence batteries were delivered to the US military, a year after a deal for their purchase was signed.

Developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and IAI, the system will be used "in the defence of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats," according to a Defence Ministry statement.

The second battery will be delivered "in the near future within the framework of the agreement," the statement added.

The fully mobile system carries ten kilogrammes of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 kilometres away.

The US and Israel already cooperate extensively on security matters. Israel's big three defence companies, Elbit Systems, IAI and Rafael, have numerous cooperative projects with America.

READ: UK Protest group marks Balfour anniversary by targeting Israel's largest arms manufacturer