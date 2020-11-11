Egypt discusses Belgium projects in Mediterranean

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday met with the Commander of his Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled, Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Petroleum, Tariq Al-Mulla, to discuss current and future projects run by the Belgian DEME dredging group in Egypt.

A spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Rady, said the premier called for the Bardawil Lake's development project to be inaugurated within the general strategic framework for the development of Sinai.

The meeting also reviewed the project's general plan which aims to exploit the fish wealth in the Bardawil Lake as well as its expected revenues, Rady said.

"The president also discussed cooperation with DEME Company to establish clean energy generation stations using renewable energy sources in Egypt, alongside conventional energy sources, and to exploit the advanced infrastructure that Egypt has in the field of energy generation including the world's largest solar power plant in Benban in Aswan, as well as wind power plants in the Red Sea," he added.

