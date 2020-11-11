Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Netanyahu: Israel in talks with Pfizer over potential COVID-19 vaccine

November 11, 2020 at 8:30 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News, US
A banner from the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company of Puurs, visible from the highway, lets motorists know that the company is hiring staff on 10 November 2020 in Puurs, Belgium. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced positive early results on its Covid-19 vaccine trial and has proven to be 90% effective in preventing infection of the virus. Pfizer, in partnership with Germany company BioNtech, plans to supply 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021. [Jean-Christophe Guillaume/Getty Images]
A banner from the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company of Puurs, visible from the highway, lets motorists know that the company is hiring staff on 10 November 2020 in Puurs, Belgium. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced positive early results on its Covid-19 vaccine trial and has proven to be 90% effective in preventing infection of the virus. Pfizer, in partnership with Germany company BioNtech, plans to supply 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021. [Jean-Christophe Guillaume/Getty Images]
 November 11, 2020 at 8:30 pm

Israel is in talks with drugmaker Pfizer Inc over its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, although it has not signed any deals yet, Reuters reports.

Pfizer said on Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, battered the global economy and upended daily life.

Numerous countries have signed deals with the company already to receive millions of doses of its candidate vaccine.

Netanyahu said in a statement that he had spoken with the company's Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.

"After this conversation, which was very practical and to the point, I am convinced that we will complete the contract with Pfizer," said Netanyahu.

Israel already has an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential vaccine and has been in talks with other companies as well. It has also started human trials on its own vaccine candidate.

READ: New coronavirus vaccine by drug company founded by Turkish immigrants to Germany 

Categories
Asia & AmericasCoronavirusIsraelMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments