Saudi Arabia:Â Several injured after explosion at non-Muslim cemetery during Remembrance Day ceremonyÂ 

Several people have been injured following what has been reported as a "grenade attack" at a Remembrance Day ceremony at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.

France's Foreign Ministry described a "bomb attack" targeting World War I commemorations which were attended by EuropeanÂ expats andÂ diplomats, including French, British and Greek officials.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that "France strongly condemns thisÂ cowardly, unjustifiable attack"

"There was some sort of a blast at theÂ non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah," an official toldÂ Reuters. "There are four slightlyÂ injured, among them one Greek"

READ:Â France minister visits Egypt in bid to ease tensions with Muslim world

Images haveÂ sinceÂ circulated on social media depicting the scene with blood splattered on theÂ cemeteryÂ grounds.

#ArabieSaoudite Tentative d'attentat ce matin au cimetiÃ¨re des non-musulmans Ã #Jeddah. Lors de la cÃ©rÃ©monie du #11Novembre. En prÃ©sence du Consul GÃ©nÃ©ral de France, ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ª, ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§…& expatriÃ©s franÃ§ais. Des blessÃ©s…

15j aprÃ¨s attaque au couteau au Consulat, la France encore visÃ©e !? pic.twitter.com/whjBGlLdad — Clarence Rodriguez (@Clarencewoman) November 11, 2020

The incidentÂ comes after a security guard was stabbed at the French consulateÂ in the same city just 12 days ago amid a growing backlash againstÂ IslamophobicÂ comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron which were sparked by the brutal murder of a French teacher who chose to show his class images of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the name of freedom of speech.

READ:Â Israeli plane flies over Makkah