Saudi Arabia:Â Several injured after explosion at non-Muslim cemetery during Remembrance Day ceremonyÂ 

November 11, 2020 at 2:10 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Saudi police close a street leading to a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah where a blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by European diplomats on 11 November 2020 [AFP via Getty Images]
Several people have been injured following what has been reported as a "grenade attack" at a Remembrance Day ceremony at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.

France's Foreign Ministry described a "bomb attack" targeting World War I commemorations which were attended by EuropeanÂ expats andÂ diplomats, including French, British and Greek officials.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that "France strongly condemns thisÂ cowardly, unjustifiable attack"

"There was some sort of a blast at theÂ non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah," an official toldÂ Reuters. "There are four slightlyÂ injured, among them one Greek"

Images haveÂ sinceÂ circulated on social media depicting the scene with blood splattered on theÂ cemeteryÂ grounds.

The incidentÂ comes after a security guard was stabbed at the French consulateÂ in the same city just 12 days ago amid a growing backlash againstÂ IslamophobicÂ comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron which were sparked by the brutal murder of a French teacher who chose to show his class images of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the name of freedom of speech.

