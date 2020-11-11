Tunisia will return 'toxic waste' containers to Italy, says minister

The Tunisian Minister of Environment and Local Affairs, Mustafa Laroui, announced on Monday, that the judiciary has opened an investigation into containers of toxic waste which are being brought into the country by a local company, stressing that the waste will be returned to Italy.

On 3 November, a TV programme broadcasted on a local channel revealed a suspicious deal regarding the shipment of hundreds of containers of toxic household waste from Italy through the port of Sousse with the aim of recycling it in Tunisia.

According to Anadolu Agency, Laroui said: "The Italian waste file was entrusted by a third-rank judge, who acquired documents proving the presence of breaches that lead to criminal punishment."

He added that administrative inspections are still underway, noting that in the event of discovering a violation the authorities will take all necessary administrative measures against the perpetrator.

The minister referred to the Italian waste file as an "environmental disaster on public health."

He continued: "The ministry referred the file accompanied by a number of documents to the judiciary, while preparing an inspection mission to verify the presence of environmental violations, in addition to informing the Italian authority of illegal trade activities, and shipping the containers back."

Last Friday, the Tunisian Ministry of Environment decided to open an administrative investigation, after the arrival of about 280 waste containers from Italy that do not conform to the type of waste referred to in the license acquired by the private recycling company which imported them.

On Sunday, Mugtama reported that a local company signed a deal to import 120,000 tonnes of household waste from Italy annually for 18 billion Tunisian dinars, ($6.57 billion) which prompted the judicial authorities to initiate an enquiry.