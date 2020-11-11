UN: Over 1,500 Yemenis killed, injured in 9 months  

More than 1,500 civilians were killed and injured in Yemen during the first nine months of 2020, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) for Yemen announced yesterday.

"From January to September 2020 alone, 1,508 civilians were killed or injured in Yemen," the UNHCR office said on Twitter. The humanitarian organisation added that 42 per cent of the victims were women and children.

From the beginning of 2020 until 31 October, a total of 34,160 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa, according to UN data.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The six-year-long war has killed 12,000 civilians, including hundreds of children and women, out of a total of 112,000 Yemenis who were killed since the conflict began, according to UN data.

