Saudi dissident Salman Al-Ouda phones family from jail

Saudi researcher Abdullah Al-Ouda on Wednesday published the record of a video call with his father, Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda, who is being held in a Saudi prison.

Abdullah posted the short clip which he said was of a call between his father and the family, without confirming the date it took place.

The call comes nearly six months after the detained cleric was allowed to speak to his family from his prison cell.

In mid-May, the Prisoners of Conscience Twitter account shared recordings of a phone call between Al-Ouda and his mother and daughter.

The account, which is concerned with detained political prisoners in Saudi Arabia, said Al-Ouda is banned from contacting his family and called on the Saudi authorities to end his arbitrary detention and immediately release him without pre-conditions.

Al-Ouda was detained at his home in Riyadh on 9 September 2017 and accused of 37 charges, including incitement to change the Saudi regime, joining banned international unions and associations and stirring up discord.

His son, Abdullah, revealed late last year that his father was being tortured in detention.

