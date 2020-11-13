Saudi says dealt with limited fire at Jazan oil products terminal

The Saudi ministry of energy said on Friday it dealt with a limited fire on Wednesday that broke out near a floating platform belonging to the Jazan oil products terminal, Reuters reports.

The limited fire on the platform's floating hoses caused no injuries or fatalities, according to the ministry statement carried by the state news agency.

The fire occurred after the Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the southern Red Sea launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement from the Yemeni governorate of Hudaidah on Wednesday.

"Such criminal acts directed against vital facilities do not target the kingdom alone, but they also target the security of oil exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, the freedom of international trade, and the entire global economy," the energy ministry said.

The Saudis have regularly accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi movement has previously attempted to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's southern city of Jazan.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

