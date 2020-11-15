Iraq, Iran discuss strengthening military cooperation

Iraqi Defense Minister Jouma Anad had talks in Iran on Sunday on strengthening the defense and military relations between the two countries, according to IRNA news agency.

Anad arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a two-day official visit where he met on Sunday with the Iranian Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri.

IRNA said the purpose of the meeting is to strengthen the defense and military relations between the two countries and to address different cases related to counter terrorism.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the Iranian defense technological capabilities in reference to possible Iranian weapons sale to Iraq after the end of the UN arms embargo last month.

Following the ouster of the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq in 2003 by the US invasion, Iraq and Iran established strong relations.

