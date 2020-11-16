Saudi to Germany: We can buy arms from other countries

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir slammed Germany over its ban on arms sales to the kingdom due to its involvement in the war in Yemen, DPA reported yesterday.

"The idea that weapon sales were stopped to Saudi Arabia because of the Yemen war I think is illogical," the minister said, pointing out: "We think it's wrong because we think the war in Yemen is a legitimate war. It's a war that we were forced into it."

"We can buy weapons from a number of countries, and we do so. Saying we're not going to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, doesn't make a difference to us."

The minister emphasised that Saudi Arabia does not want to put pressure on Germany over this matter, reminding it that the kingdom is the world's largest importer of arms.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition stopped arms sales to Saudi in March 2018 over its involvement in the war in Yemen, DPA said. The ban is due to be lifted at the end of this year.

Prior to the ruling, Germany exported €254 million ($300 million) to Saudi in 2017.

Since March 2015, Saudi-led forces have carried out about 20,000 airstrikes in Yemen, one-third of which have hit non-military targets.