396 Egyptians included in Stanford University list of most cited scholars

As many as 396 Egyptian scientists have made it to Stanford University's list of most cited scientists.

The list, which represents the top two per cent of the most cited scientists in various disciplines, included a total of 1,59,683 scientists from 149 countries.

The Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said in a statement that Cairo University came at the top of the list with 55 scientists, followed by the National Research Centre with 38 scientists, Alexandria University with 31 scientists, Zagazig University with 30 scientists and Ain Shams University with 25.

The top five Egyptian scholars listed are Professor Kabil Abdul-Nabi from Tanta University, who ranked 4,427, Professor Ali Bahrawi from Beni Suef University who ranked 7,752, Professor Abu El-Ela Hassanein from Cairo University, who ranked 11,534, Professor Attia Farjani from Zagazig University who ranked 11,889, and Professor Ibrahim Abbas who ranked 12,384 from Sohag University.

The Stanford classification is based on the Hirsch index which measures scientific productivity and the modified Hirsch index, which measures co-authoring and citations from research published in scientific journals.

