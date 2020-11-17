Lebanon president stresses importance of preserving Christian presence in Middle East

Lebanese President Michel Aoun yesterday stressed on the importance of preserving the Christian presence in the Arab region to ensure "diversity, openness and tolerance".

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with the new Chairman of the Coptic Orthodox Community in Lebanon, Father Timon the Syriac.

The Lebanese president added that the whole world must protect the Christian presence in its effort to contribute to confronting extremism and isolation.

For his part, Father Timon said the Coptic Orthodox Community in Lebanon plays a vital role in life in Lebanon.

READ: Lebanon is weighing full lockdown in fight against covid