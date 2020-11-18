Anti-Daesh coalition official denies US forces withdrawal from Syria

A spokesman for the international coalition fighting Daesh, Colonel Wayne Maratto, has denied reports claiming US forces had withdrawn from northeastern Syria.

"The coalition continues its mission in coordination with partner forces to defeat ISIS [Daesh] in specific areas in Iraq and Syria," an Iraqi news agency quoted Maratto as saying.

"The coalition forces routinely move around northeastern Syria in patrols and resupply convoys," he continued.

On Monday media reports claimed that a US convoy of 50 armoured vehicles withdrew from northeast Syria to Iraq on Sunday.

Despite the US forces' withdrawal from some bases in Syria last year, Washington maintains a military presence in areas surrounding the oil fields.

