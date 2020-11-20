Palestinian medic arrested while treating protesters in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today arrested a medic who was treating injured protesters during a demonstration against the establishment of a new settlement outpost in the Ras Al-Tin area in Kafr Malik village, east of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Information Centre reported local sources saying that Israeli occuaption forces and Jewish settlers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians in the Ein Samia area.

Abdullah Abu Rahma, the director-general of the Popular Resistance Committee Against the Wall, was injured with a gas bomb in his shoulder, and others suffered breathing difficulties and were treated on the field.

Twenty-six-year-old medic Muhammad Hussein Hamed was detained by occupation forces while he was trying to treat the injured, according to the sources.

READ: 400 Palestinian children detained by Israel since start of 2020