Sudan 'securing border,' says chief of staff

Sudan's Chief of Staff has confirmed that the army has been deployed to secure the border with Ethiopia, as refugees continue to enter the country, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has reported.

"We will not close our borders to any hungry or person affected by the war," said Lieutenant General Muhammad Osman during a visit to the border region on Sunday. "[However], we will not open our borders to any of the forces of the warring parties in Ethiopia."

The refugees are fleeing from Ethiopia's Tigray region where fighting continues between local forces and the Ethiopian government. Addis Ababa launched a military campaign earlier this month, blaming the opposition Tigray People's Liberation Front for attacks on military bases in the area.

The Sudanese authorities confirmed that the influx of Ethiopian refugees will place a significant economic strain on Sudan. At least 30,000 people have already crossed the border, and the UN estimates that around 200,000 may make the journey.

Sudan has called on international organisations to intervene quickly and deliver humanitarian aid following the escalation of violence in the region.

The government of the southern Sudanese state of Al-Qadarif decided two weeks ago to close its border with Amhara and the Tigray regions of Ethiopia.

