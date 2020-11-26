Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq MP warns of rise in domestic violence in 2020

November 26, 2020 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi women carry bags of food aid in Baghdad, Iraq on 13 April 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi women carry bags of food aid in Baghdad, Iraq on 13 April 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
 November 26, 2020 at 12:18 pm

Iraqi Member of Parliament Rizan Sheikh Delir yesterday warned that domestic violence and violence against women has been on the rise in Iraq, especially this year, due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi, Delir said: "This year differs from all previous years where the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus caused many people to stay in their homes and subsequently led to an increase in domestic violence cases."

According to the interior ministry's data, as many as 5,000 domestic violence cases were recorded in the first half of this year, she added, a majority of them – 3,600 cases – were perpetrated against women.

The official called for stricter laws to be introduced to protect women, warning that some political blocs have obstructed such legislation under the pretext that it would contradict religious teachings, although all religions stipulate preserving women's rights and safety.

READ: Less than 15% of Iraq women work

Categories
CoronavirusIraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments