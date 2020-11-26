Iraq MP warns of rise in domestic violence in 2020

Iraqi Member of Parliament Rizan Sheikh Delir yesterday warned that domestic violence and violence against women has been on the rise in Iraq, especially this year, due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi, Delir said: "This year differs from all previous years where the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus caused many people to stay in their homes and subsequently led to an increase in domestic violence cases."

According to the interior ministry's data, as many as 5,000 domestic violence cases were recorded in the first half of this year, she added, a majority of them – 3,600 cases – were perpetrated against women.

The official called for stricter laws to be introduced to protect women, warning that some political blocs have obstructed such legislation under the pretext that it would contradict religious teachings, although all religions stipulate preserving women's rights and safety.

