Israel calls on UN to take action against Iran presence in Syria 

Israel has raised a state of alert to its forces on the northern front following a series of attacks allegedly fired by Hezbollah from the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

Yedioth Ahronoth yesterday reported that the Israeli government had decided to close its airspace in the Golan Heights, fearing rocket fire from Syria.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, filed an official complaint to the UN Security Council, calling for "an immediate action against the Iranian presence in Syria."

"The United Nations Security Council must demand Iran's ouster from Syria and condemn attacks by its proxies against Israel from that neighboring territory," Erdan said, demanding the UN "condemn these recurring dangerous acts, and demands a total rollback of Iran and its proxies from Syria and the removal of Iranian military infrastructure from Syrian territory."

