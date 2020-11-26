UAE suspends issuing visas to citizens of 13 Muslim majority countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended issuing travel and work visas for citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Syria and Somalia, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

A document issued by a state-owned business park was sent to companies operating within the park. The document, according to Reuters, came into effect on 18 November.

Reuters reported that the visas had temporarily stopped being issued to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries such as Libya and Yemen over security concerns, without specifying the nature of the concerns.

The ban, which is to last until further notice, also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon and Tunisia. It is not clear if there are any exceptions to the ban.

A government officer told Anadolu Agency that visa applications from the 13 countries will be reviewed separately.

