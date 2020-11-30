President Abbas awards late US activist Rachel Corrie 'Freedom Star' award

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday awarded late American activist Rachel Corrie the "Freedom Star" accolade, honouring her sacrifices for the sake of the Palestinian people, Quds Net News reported.

During a call with Rachel's parent on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Abbas said that he appreciated the activist's "faith in freedom, justice and dignity" for the Palestinian people.

He also hailed Corrie for "defending" Palestinian families whose homes were destroyed by the Israeli occupation. "She lost her life in defence of her principles and values," Abbas said.

"The Palestinian people will always remember her as a heroine who fought for peace, dignity and justice. Her sacrifices will remain in the minds and hearts of Palestinians and freedom defenders around the world."

Rachel's mother Cindy replied: "Our hearts are with the Palestinian people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and we hope that you will get your freedom and rights."

She pledged: "We will continue working in our daughter's institution to raise the values and principles of Rachel, who believed in achieving peace and justice for all."

Corrie, an American peace activist from Olympia, was 23 years old when she was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer on 16 March 2003, while undertaking nonviolent direct action to protect the home of a Palestinian family from demolition.

